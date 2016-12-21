CDOT to Temporarily Open U.S. 34 for Upcoming Holidays
Just as they did for the Thanksgiving Holiday, CDOT will temporarily open U.S. 34 to all drivers traveling between Estes Park and Loveland for the Christmas and New Year's weekends. The agency's Executive Director Shailen Bhatt confirmed that the road will open again during the upcoming holidays, but didn't specify exact times and datesyet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.
Add your comments below
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Berthoud Police investigate apparent suicide (Jul '10)
|Dec 20
|Carla salazar
|18
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Cameo
|11
|Carubba collision
|Oct '16
|Rumor has it
|1
|8/05/2016
|Aug '16
|katybirdhudson
|1
|Go NoCo projects could be threatened as financi...
|Jul '16
|Elise Gingerich
|1
|Sky's the limit for solar in Colorado (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Five Northern Colorado Cities are Among the Sta... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Elizabeth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Estes Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC