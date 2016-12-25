Alaska man arrested, allegedly tried to make wife crash car in Boulder County
An Alaska man was arrested Saturday in Boulder County on suspicion of trying to kill his wife while she was driving them near Lyons by attempting to cause a head-on crash or force their vehicle off a cliff. Rodney David Burba Jr., a 34-year-old from Ketchikan, Alaska, was booked into the county jail on suspicion of several charges, including attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of a telephone, reckless endangerment and littering.
