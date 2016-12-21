Alaska man accused of attempted murder in Boulder County formally charged
Rodney David Burba Jr., a 34-year-old from Ketchikan, Alaska, appears at the Boulder County Jail courtroom Tuesday afternoon. An Alaska man was formally charged in Boulder County Court with attempted second-degree murder stemming from an incident on Saturday when police say he attempted to kill his wife by crashing the couple's car in Lyons.
