First leg of the Yukon Quest bumpy fo...

First leg of the Yukon Quest bumpy for some mushers

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 5 Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

The first major obstacle mushers faced in this wilderness race was a man-made one: a sharp left-hand turn that saw two mushers collide on the first day of the race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb 16 Bowie Bergdahl 3
Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09) Feb 2 Johnsantos 7
News FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-... Jan '17 loved one 1
News Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive... Dec '16 Karen Mayhew Milw... 1
wifi Dec '16 name withheld 1
Jessica Parr (nee Fagan) (Jul '16) Nov '16 Simon Meowgus 3
News Mountain Children's Home orphans reunite (Oct '06) Aug '15 Judy Holland 5
See all Ester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ester Forum Now

Ester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Death Penalty
 

Ester, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,663 • Total comments across all topics: 279,062,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC