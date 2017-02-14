Two Rivers mushers trade leads near end of Copper Basin 300
A Two Rivers musher and his former handler are in a tight race for first place in the Copper Basin 300 Monday afternoon with less than 50 miles to go in the 300 mile race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb 9
|Bowie Bergdahl
|1
|Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09)
|Feb 2
|Johnsantos
|7
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan '17
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec '16
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|wifi
|Dec '16
|name withheld
|1
|Jessica Parr (nee Fagan) (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Simon Meowgus
|3
|Mountain Children's Home orphans reunite (Oct '06)
|Aug '15
|Judy Holland
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC