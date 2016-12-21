Fairbanks Four case timeline

Fairbanks Four case timeline

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Oct. 11, 1997 - John Hartman, 15, is found badly beaten at about 3 a.m. near the corner of Ninth Avenue and Barnette Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wifi Dec 7 name withheld 1
Jessica Parr (nee Fagan) Nov 24 Simon Meowgus 3
church of satan Nov '16 TRUMppy 3
News Fairbanks tri-plex fire displaces eight people Nov '16 Wiser 1
News Mountain Children's Home orphans reunite (Oct '06) Aug '15 Judy Holland 5
News TV bounty hunter Duane 'Dog' Chapman weds (May '06) May '15 sex machine 216
News Man charged with wasting moose shot to protect dog (May '13) May '13 Guy 1
See all Ester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Fairbanks North Star County was issued at December 22 at 3:12PM AKST

Ester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Ester, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,599 • Total comments across all topics: 277,269,764

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC