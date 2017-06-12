Mother arrested for committing incest

Thursday Jun 8

Husband and wife Bobby Gene Tipton and Barbara Jo Tipton were arrested at their home in Erwin, Tennessee on Wednesday The Tiptons appear to share a six-year-old son, while Barbara appears to have another 17-year-old son from a previous relationship A Tennessee mother was arrested on Wednesday and charged with incest, while her husband was accused of helping her commit the crime. Barbara Jo Tipton, 33, and her husband Bobby Gene Tipton, 44, were arrested at their home in Erwin after Unicoi County Sheriff's detectives carried out a search warrant on the house.

