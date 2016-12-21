Military 5 mins ago 11:02 p.m.Service...

Military 5 mins ago 11:02 p.m.Service & Sacrifice: 2016 Look Back

Dec. 29, 2016: From Erwin, Tennessee to Washington, D.C. In 2016, our Service & Sacrifice series about East Tennessee veterans has covered a range of people, places and issues. Our ongoing series about East Tennessee veterans profiled veterans who endured hardships, others who are pushing causes to help other military men and women and still others planning the trip of a lifetime in 2017.

