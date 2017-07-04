Underwater Lake Erie electricity line gets federal approval
A map of the proposed route of the ITC Lake Erie Connector Project - a $1 billion underwater electricity line that links Ontario to 13 U.S. states. The project just received the green light from Canada's National Energy Board last week and is awaiting approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers before construction can begin.
