Fisherman charged with his wife's murder on Lake Erie

He was having an affair and his mistress told police the day before he reported his wife missing, he told her she could move into his Pennsylvania home soon A fisherman has been charged with his wife's murder after claiming that she fell overboard into the murky waters of Lake Erie. Karen Leclair's body has not been found since her husband Christopher called police to tell them she had fallen overboard from his commercial boat on June 11. Surveillance taken on June 10 shows each of them getting on the Doris M, her husband's 52-foot commercial boat, at Dobbins Landing in Erie, Pennsylvania.

