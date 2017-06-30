Fisherman charged in wife's lake kill...

Fisherman charged in wife's lake killing despite no body

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jul 1 Read more: Yuma Sun

This undated photo provided by the Erie County Department of Corrections in Erie, Pa., shows Christopher Leclair, a commercial fisherman jailed on a charge of criminal homicide in the presumed death of Karen Leclair, his wife of nearly 26 years. Karen Leclair's body has not been found since Christopher Leclair reported June 11, 2017, that she fell overboard from his commercial fishing boat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is GE really going to close? 52 min Welder Joe 169
Brenaman and community collage 1 hr gayjay 2
Mayor Joe says NO fireworks 1 hr ZUGZWANG 16
Megan Akerly (Oct '15) 1 hr tiff 64
GE management getting the layoff notices today. 2 hr Unionguy 134
egypt will be building locomotives. 2 hr Erie Dem Committe... 7
Where are Erie's best upskirting locations? (Jul '10) 2 hr So sad 93
ecp cover up!! 8 hr Alex 87
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,497 • Total comments across all topics: 282,228,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC