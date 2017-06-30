Family, friends of Erie shooting vict...

Family, friends of Erie shooting victims: 'We need justice'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: YourErie

ERIE, Pa. -- A day after laying David Tate, 28, to rest, family and friends spent the Fourth of July honoring his life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bicycleistis at Presque Isle. 4 min Barnabee 16
Corruption of Judges and Attorney's Erie County... (Jan '15) 5 min Non 100
Ocy is full of sh.. 9 min qtee 4
Laughlin backing Perry wood 46 min Trash 1
Wiley saves Erie schools 56 min Trash 17
Millcreek garbage cans 57 min everyone 9
Floater identified 59 min everyone 7
GE management getting the layoff notices today. 4 hr Former GE 143
ecp cover up!! 4 hr Seemore 91
Is GE really going to close? 7 hr Welder Joe 189
Judge domitrrovitch (Jul '14) Wed good guy 24
Who is the shadiest attorney in Erie? (Mar '10) Wed Vic 85
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,483 • Total comments across all topics: 282,282,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC