Cleveland-Marshall College of Law partners with Mercyhurst University

The Cleveland-Marshall College of Law at Cleveland State University and Mercyhurst University, a liberal arts school in Erie, Pa., are partnering to offer a joint 3+3 bachelor's/law accelerated degree program. Students can complete both their bachelor's and law degrees in six years, instead of seven.

