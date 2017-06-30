Cleveland-Marshall College of Law partners with Mercyhurst University
The Cleveland-Marshall College of Law at Cleveland State University and Mercyhurst University, a liberal arts school in Erie, Pa., are partnering to offer a joint 3+3 bachelor's/law accelerated degree program. Students can complete both their bachelor's and law degrees in six years, instead of seven.
