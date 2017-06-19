Welcome to Gannon, first-year students
To new students coming to Gannon University in the fall: Congratulations! The fact that you are picking up or scrolling through this newspaper to read this special Orientation edition of The Gannon Knight is an indicator that you are more likely to be successful at Gannon. Specifically your willingness to engage in an orientation program makes you more likely to succeed in college.
