Weather keeps Coast Guard Detroit Sector busy

41 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

The Coast Guard's Detroit Sector was busy during the weekend, rescuing or escorting back to shore 33 people in four separate weather-related cases on Lake Erie on Saturday. A pontoon boat with 12 adults aboard was hit by rough seas and began taking on water about a mile off of Gem Beach on Catawba Island, north of Sandusky, at approximately 1:45 p.m., according to a Coast Guard release.

