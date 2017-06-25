Weather keeps Coast Guard Detroit Sector busy
The Coast Guard's Detroit Sector was busy during the weekend, rescuing or escorting back to shore 33 people in four separate weather-related cases on Lake Erie on Saturday. A pontoon boat with 12 adults aboard was hit by rough seas and began taking on water about a mile off of Gem Beach on Catawba Island, north of Sandusky, at approximately 1:45 p.m., according to a Coast Guard release.
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mercyhurst prep football spits in the face of t...
|16 min
|Weakling
|2
|Mark Zaleski to lead Montessori School?
|26 min
|Laughing Like Mad
|15
|Bernie for America
|28 min
|Lol
|18
|Guess who?
|34 min
|Bob jr
|1
|Domestic abuse
|1 hr
|safenet volunteer
|39
|Rich democrats
|1 hr
|Fishdick
|10
|New "40 under 40" List: Who the F are they????
|2 hr
|uh
|6
|ecp cover up!!
|3 hr
|Erie Dem Committe...
|13
|GE management getting the layoff notices today.
|8 hr
|ZUGZWANG
|100
|Egypt purchases 100 GE Locomotives
|10 hr
|Erie Dem Committe...
|74
|
|Presque isle missing woman
|17 hr
|Bloomenthal
|183
