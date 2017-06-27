Tug pulls and tug races at pier this ...

Tug pulls and tug races at pier this Saturday

Friday Jun 23 Read more: Port Dover Maple Leaf

JOIN the fun of the tug pulls and tug races this Saturday at Port Dover waterfront. The Fish Tote Race in the harbour begins at 11 a.m. Organizers say "brave or crazy, we thank them all" with everyone encouraged to cheer them on.

