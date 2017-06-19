Tips to avoid summer accidents
Living in Erie, Pennsylvania; where it seems more months out of the year, our landscape is covered in white than it's covered in green, we have to remind ourselves, as motorists, to be alert for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcycle riders during the warmer months. I think we all agree that our city has seen too many motor vehicles strike people who are walking, bicycling, and riding and it's only mid-June.
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|P O S mike ohara
|44 min
|True story
|13
|Egypt Loco Order
|2 hr
|Erie Dem Committe...
|5
|Barry Manilow
|3 hr
|my2cents
|1
|Is the mistress coperating
|3 hr
|Brandon
|16
|A call out to ZUGWANK
|3 hr
|Aunt Molly Jo
|6
|Fun things to do
|3 hr
|Aunt Molly Jo
|15
|warm beer
|4 hr
|Brandon
|2
|Presque isle missing woman
|4 hr
|Brandon
|162
|Egypt purchases 100 GE Locomotives
|4 hr
|sitz down2pee
|34
|GE management getting the layoff notices today.
|5 hr
|Bldg5
|62
|
|Gerlach's nailed me good
|8 hr
|I can change oil
|45
|Perry Wood takes out a full page ad in Erie Times
|Mon
|East side Eddie
|33
