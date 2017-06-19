Tips to avoid summer accidents

Living in Erie, Pennsylvania; where it seems more months out of the year, our landscape is covered in white than it's covered in green, we have to remind ourselves, as motorists, to be alert for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcycle riders during the warmer months. I think we all agree that our city has seen too many motor vehicles strike people who are walking, bicycling, and riding and it's only mid-June.

