Tigers prospect Beau Burrows promoted, starting for Erie tonight

Right-handed pitcher Beau Burrows was promoted to the Tigers' Class AA affiliate in Erie, Pa., this week after putting up eye-popping numbers at Class A Lakeland. Burrows was the Tigers' first pick in the 2015 MLB draft.

