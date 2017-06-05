Tigers prospect Beau Burrows promoted, starting for Erie tonight
Right-handed pitcher Beau Burrows was promoted to the Tigers' Class AA affiliate in Erie, Pa., this week after putting up eye-popping numbers at Class A Lakeland. Burrows was the Tigers' first pick in the 2015 MLB draft.
