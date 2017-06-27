The Latest: US envoy meets with Raqqa...

The Latest: US envoy meets with Raqqa officials

The top U.S. envoy for the international coalition combatting the Islamic State group has met with members of a local council expected to administer the city of Raqqa in Syria following its capture from the militants. A member of the Raqqa Civil Council, Abdullah el-Erian, told the Kurdish-run ANHA news agency, that Brett McGurk's visit Wednesday is an "important message" as the U.S- backed fight to seize Raqqa continues.

