The best ships are friendships
The summer before my freshman year at Gannon University was easily the most memorable I've ever had. Graduating from high school the first week of June was a huge relief considering I didn't particularly enjoy the previous four years at an all-boys private school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gannon Knight.
Comments
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Presque isle missing woman
|14 min
|Just Saying
|170
|What is the Black Knight Satalite?
|24 min
|Lancaster Loiue
|3
|Egypt purchases 100 GE Locomotives
|45 min
|seeuincourt
|61
|Unsafe autos being sold right here in Erie, PA ...
|2 hr
|Barnabee
|21
|Stop the city's casino money grab
|6 hr
|Saaz
|12
|Egypt Loco Order
|6 hr
|tired of being PC
|30
|Tracy T and the dark weatherman
|6 hr
|buffet Shag fest
|1
|GE management getting the layoff notices today.
|10 hr
|Proud UE
|86
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC