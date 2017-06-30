Teenage Bicyclist Seriously Injured I...

Teenage Bicyclist Seriously Injured In Collision

Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

The accident occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m., when the 15-year-old, who was traveling east on Route 20, entered the roadway and into the lane of travel of 27-year-old Nicholas D. Galardo of Fredonia, who was traveling west on Route 20. Police said Garlado was unable to avoid the youth and collided with him.

