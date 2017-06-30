Teenage Bicyclist Seriously Injured In Collision

The accident occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m., when the 15-year-old, who was traveling east on Route 20, entered the roadway and into the lane of travel of 27-year-old Nicholas D. Galardo of Fredonia, who was traveling west on Route 20. Police said Garlado was unable to avoid the youth and collided with him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.