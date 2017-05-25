Teaching what everyone needs

Teaching what everyone needs

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: New Jersey Herald

In this May 25, 2017, photo, Penn State Behrend psychology professor Eric Corty poses for a photo on campus in Erie, Pa. Corty has worked as a technician at a psychiatric hospital, conducted research on methadone, and studied human sexuality, among other things.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
blow and go (Oct '15) 5 min nate 5
Erie is the perfect spot for New Jobs 43 min Elyrian Douchebag 24
Will GE QUIT BUILDING LOCOMOTIVES IN ERIE.? 47 min Loser 26
ge management about to get their layoff notices! 51 min Layoffs 174
Attention GE workers, important letter in your ... 1 hr gecrew 10
VFW Post 470 1 hr Fr Bill 72
Covfefe 1 hr Former Erie Resident 25
Mother Theresa Academy 2 hr Sister Mary Contrary 31
GE India up and running 5 hr Mr Sopp 28
Is prostitution alive in Erie? (Jul '13) Mon Asha 50
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,923 • Total comments across all topics: 281,558,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC