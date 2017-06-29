St. Vincent opens new Orthopedic Institute

Saint Vincent Hospital, part of Allegheny Health Network, today unveiled a new, state-of-the-art Orthopedic Institute that will support the hospital's growing orthopedic surgery and sports medicine programs. Located in the Hardner Building adjacent to the hospital, the new 14,000 square-foot facility includes 24 exam rooms, two X-ray units, two casting bays, a 94-seat waiting room and offices for the Institute's orthopedic surgeons Mark Bloomstine, MD, Mark Buseck, MD, David German, MD, and Robert Lupo, MD, as well as Jay Deimel, MD, who will join the practice in November.

