Sennebogen LLC appoints Murphy Tractor as a distributor
Constantino Lannes, president of Sennebogen LLC , headquartered in Stanley, North Carolina, has named Murphy Tractor , headquartered in Park City, Kansas, an authorized distributor for its material handlers in western Pennsylvania and West Virginia's northern panhandle. The company's Pennsylvania locations are in Harmony and Delmont.
