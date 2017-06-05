Sennebogen LLC appoints Murphy Tracto...

Sennebogen LLC appoints Murphy Tractor as a distributor

Constantino Lannes, president of Sennebogen LLC , headquartered in Stanley, North Carolina, has named Murphy Tractor , headquartered in Park City, Kansas, an authorized distributor for its material handlers in western Pennsylvania and West Virginia's northern panhandle. The company's Pennsylvania locations are in Harmony and Delmont.

