School faculty members prepare to shoot back

Colo. -- Colorado law allows K-12 school staff to carry concealed firearms on school grounds, provided they are designated by their school or charter board as a school security officer. On Tuesday, 17 faculty and administrators, who already have concealed carry permits, began an intense three-day training session to hone shooting skills, learn how to put a stop to an active shooter situation, and how to deal with the aftermath.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.