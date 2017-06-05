New Game: TS: Amtrak Dash 8-32BWH
The AmtrakA Dash 8-32BWH diesel locomotive, constructed by General Electric in 1991, is one of the most unique and, among North American railroad enthusiasts, one of the more popular diesel types to emerge in the 1990s, and is now available for Train Simulator. With a design based on GE's Dash 8-32B freight locomotive, 20 of these distinctive diesels were built for Amtrak at GE's Erie, Pennsylvania manufacturing facility and have gone on to achieve long and successful careers working across Amtrak's national rail system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MobyGames.
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Perry Wood will need a job
|2 hr
|Local Jurist
|22
|I'm fighting the bsyfront Mario!
|2 hr
|Fr Bill
|3
|James Comey testifies
|3 hr
|lol
|26
|James COMEY!
|4 hr
|lol
|12
|Brainstorming a Revitalization Plan for Erie
|5 hr
|Brumfi123
|28
|Dogs at Wintergreen Gorge
|6 hr
|Mike
|51
|Presque Isle added to bus line
|6 hr
|Leary
|25
|Will GE QUIT BUILDING LOCOMOTIVES IN ERIE.?
|9 hr
|Proud UE
|78
|ge management about to get their layoff notices!
|9 hr
|B12 cab
|180
|JImmy Johnson
|12 hr
|Trapper John
|11
|
|Attention GE workers, important letter in your ...
|12 hr
|Unemployment offi...
|30
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC