New Game: TS: Amtrak Dash 8-32BWH

The AmtrakA Dash 8-32BWH diesel locomotive, constructed by General Electric in 1991, is one of the most unique and, among North American railroad enthusiasts, one of the more popular diesel types to emerge in the 1990s, and is now available for Train Simulator. With a design based on GE's Dash 8-32B freight locomotive, 20 of these distinctive diesels were built for Amtrak at GE's Erie, Pennsylvania manufacturing facility and have gone on to achieve long and successful careers working across Amtrak's national rail system.

