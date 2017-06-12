Needed: All types and sizes of shoes
That's the message House of Hope board members want to get out as they finish up this year's shoe drive. The fundraiser partners House of Hope with Funds2Orgs, with House of Hope collecting the shoes and Funds2Orgs paying 40 cents per pound for the bags of used footwear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sopper and Crosby
|13 min
|Fat Saul da Jew
|4
|Is the mistress coperating
|31 min
|Helpful
|9
|Divided Country
|53 min
|fedupwithfreeloaders
|2
|Robb car is bringing Outlaws MC to erie (Nov '15)
|1 hr
|Down the road
|38
|The fight guy was born to fight
|1 hr
|Incredible
|2
|PA liquor stores weird
|1 hr
|Political Asylum
|3
|ge management about to get their layoff notices!
|1 hr
|Stray
|211
|Gerlach's nailed me good
|2 hr
|No lube
|24
|Dan Deck dead
|2 hr
|ZUGZWANG
|38
|GE management getting the layoff notices today.
|3 hr
|Laid off
|30
|
|Presque isle missing woman
|3 hr
|cheetos
|145
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC