Machuga named Asbury Place regional HR director
With more than 25 years of experience in human resources, Machuga most recently served as director of human resources for Springhill Senior living, an Asbury community in Erie, Pa., for 15 years. "Thanks to her long and successful career at a sister Asbury community in Pennsylvania, Barb understands our culture and makes the perfect fit for our Maryville and Kingsport campuses," Marjorie Shonnard, vice president of operations for Asbury Inc., said in the release.
