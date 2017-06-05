Machuga named Asbury Place regional H...

Machuga named Asbury Place regional HR director

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 1 Read more: Daily Times

With more than 25 years of experience in human resources, Machuga most recently served as director of human resources for Springhill Senior living, an Asbury community in Erie, Pa., for 15 years. "Thanks to her long and successful career at a sister Asbury community in Pennsylvania, Barb understands our culture and makes the perfect fit for our Maryville and Kingsport campuses," Marjorie Shonnard, vice president of operations for Asbury Inc., said in the release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Will GE QUIT BUILDING LOCOMOTIVES IN ERIE.? 12 min Weneedvision 16
Dogs at Wintergreen Gorge 40 min Courtroom Reporter 42
How about those jobs the President is bringing ... 1 hr Bear 8
Erie is the perfect spot for New Jobs 1 hr Brumfi123 21
Fight me Slawson! Partners parking lot 3 hr Get r don 1
I'm fighting you Wilson. Meet me! 3 hr Get r don 3
GE India up and running 4 hr KISS 27
ge management about to get their layoff notices! 5 hr EMR 167
Mother Theresa Academy 7 hr tim Ieary 30
Who goes to Ribfest? and why? 9 hr Bad Boys 17
Is prostitution alive in Erie? (Jul '13) 16 hr Asha 50
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,524 • Total comments across all topics: 281,546,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC