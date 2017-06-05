Lorren Thurston
On June 1, 2017, Lorren Simon Thurston, of Troy, 66 years of age, passed from this life after a courageous battle with lymphoma. Lorren was a loving, caring, wife, mother and grandmother who knew our time here is short and shared her life to the fullest with family and friends - loving to travel and visit with her children and their families.
