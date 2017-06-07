Lee Kaplan, man with 6 sister 'wives,...

Lee Kaplan, man with 6 sister 'wives,' guilty of sex abuse

1 hr ago

Lee Kaplan, a self-proclaimed prophet of God who molested and then married several young girls in the same family, was found guilty of 17 counts of child sex abuse by a Pennsylvania jury. The Bucks County jury deliberated for nine hours before finding Kaplan guilty on every count he faced, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer .

