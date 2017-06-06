Jennifer Dobbs Hill Named New Executi...

Jennifer Dobbs Hill Named New Executive Director At ArtsBridge Foundation

ArtsBridge has named Jennifer Dobbs Hill to the position of Executive Director. Dobbs Hill joins ArtsBridge Foundation at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre as Development Director, Pam Hubby, retires.

