Iowa Football Recruiting: Pennsylvania CB Commits to Hawkeyes
Erie, Pennsylvania native Terry Roberts has heard a lot about Iowa of late. He goes to the same Cathedral Prep High School that produced former Hawkeyes Bob Sanders and Ed Hinkel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Black Heart Gold Pants.
Comments
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|blow and go (Oct '15)
|5 min
|nate
|5
|Erie is the perfect spot for New Jobs
|43 min
|Elyrian Douchebag
|24
|Will GE QUIT BUILDING LOCOMOTIVES IN ERIE.?
|47 min
|Loser
|26
|ge management about to get their layoff notices!
|51 min
|Layoffs
|174
|Attention GE workers, important letter in your ...
|1 hr
|gecrew
|10
|VFW Post 470
|1 hr
|Fr Bill
|72
|Covfefe
|1 hr
|Former Erie Resident
|25
|Mother Theresa Academy
|2 hr
|Sister Mary Contrary
|31
|GE India up and running
|5 hr
|Mr Sopp
|28
|Is prostitution alive in Erie? (Jul '13)
|Mon
|Asha
|50
|
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC