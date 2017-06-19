Investigators use GPS from Leclair's ...

Investigators use GPS from Leclair's boat to find missing woman

Investigators are using the GPS from the Leclair's boat to narrow the search for a missing Albion woman in Lake Erie. Pennsylvania State Police are trying to pinpoint where the boat piloted by Christopher Leclair was when his wife went overboard.

