GE Transportation works to fill large...

GE Transportation works to fill largest order in its history

There are 2 comments on the New Jersey Herald story from Friday, titled GE Transportation works to fill largest order in its history.

ADVANCE FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, JUNE 10, 2017, AT 3:01 A.M. EDT. AND THEREAFTER - In this June 1, 2017 photo, Richard Simpson, vice president for global supply chain for GE Transportation poses beside a dual-cab, 4,500-horsepower Evolution Series locomotive built for India Railways, in Lawrence Park Township, Erie County, Pa.

hollow man

Erie, PA

#1 7 hrs ago
That is a nice size order.
Bennet

Erie, PA

#2 5 hrs ago
hollow man wrote:
That is a nice size order.
Some work for Erie.
