GE Transportation signs $575M deal with Egyptian railway

GE Transportation says it has signed a $575 million deal with Egypt's national railway system to provide 100 locomotives. The Erie Times-News reports that union leaders are hopeful the deal will be good news for current workers and those recently laid off in Erie, Pennsylvania, where most of the company's international locomotives are built.

