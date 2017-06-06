Erie paratrooper, now 92, a - true American hero'

In this May 18, 2017, photo, Joseph Morettini, 92, center, of Erie, Pa., poses for a photo with his friends John Malone, left, and Bill Dunbar, right. In the early morning hours of D-Day, June 6, 1944, Morettini, a 19-year-old paratrooper with the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, jumped from a Douglas C-47 Skytrain over France's Normandy coast.

