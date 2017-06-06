Erie paratrooper, now 92, a - true American hero'
In this May 18, 2017, photo, Joseph Morettini, 92, center, of Erie, Pa., poses for a photo with his friends John Malone, left, and Bill Dunbar, right. In the early morning hours of D-Day, June 6, 1944, Morettini, a 19-year-old paratrooper with the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, jumped from a Douglas C-47 Skytrain over France's Normandy coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How many lawers does it take to build a locomot...
|4 hr
|joedoe
|13
|james comey dirt ball acolyte maybe a cross dre...
|5 hr
|SAT Prep
|13
|Presque Isle added to bus line
|5 hr
|The real Leary
|20
|Pirrello grabs $32000+ benefits and silence
|5 hr
|Leary
|8
|Will GE QUIT BUILDING LOCOMOTIVES IN ERIE.?
|5 hr
|tired of being PC
|48
|GE India up and running
|5 hr
|UE506 for Life
|40
|Brainstorming a Revitalization Plan for Erie
|5 hr
|Gone In 60 Centuries
|23
|Attention GE workers, important letter in your ...
|7 hr
|Passer by
|20
|ge management about to get their layoff notices!
|Tue
|Crazy man
|177
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC