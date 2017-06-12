Don't pray for rain if you aren't rea...

Don't pray for rain if you aren't ready to drown

Today I want to watch my memories burn in an apartment fire today I want to turn the dead soldiers and children into sandwiches to feed the politicians who call war inevitable and track profit margins today I want to find the Afghan boy who's colostomy we reversed and ask if he is still grateful or if as a man he now knows who hurt him in the first place today I want to set free the voices in my head to smack the anvil of my life with the iron hammer in my chest today I want answers to all the questions my ghosts have asked me every day since the war. Matthew Borczon is a nurse and navy sailor from Erie, PA.

