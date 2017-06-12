Collegiate Academy expands Visual & Performing Arts Magnet School
June 14, 2017 - ERIE, Pa - Schools often turn to arts and music programs when cutting their budgets, but one local school is expanding their performing arts program. Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy is giving their students who enjoy art, music, and performing the opportunity to apply for their expanded magnet program.
