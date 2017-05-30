Co-owner of giant Ontario-bound duck denies artist's claim that it's a fraud
Billed as the world's largest rubber duck, this floating mallard will nest in Toronto as part of the Canada 150 celebrations. Lots of big plans are being made across the country to celebrate Canada's birthday later this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can Trump block Comey testifying? White House c...
|15 min
|Scooter Libbey
|3
|Dogging at Wintergreen Gorge
|36 min
|Mike
|7
|Covfefe
|37 min
|ZUGZWANG
|20
|Prep will dominate the new EHS
|39 min
|Face Slap to the ...
|20
|Mother Theresa Academy
|1 hr
|tired of being PC
|16
|Bryan Moles
|2 hr
|Somebody
|6
|Erie School changing start times?
|2 hr
|Test sights
|7
|Urban blight in the City of Erie!!!
|3 hr
|ZUGZWANG
|21
|ge management about to get their layoff notices!
|5 hr
|tired of being PC
|134
|GE callbacks have started
|5 hr
|tired of being PC
|171
|
|Montessori Shake Up
|Thu
|Jim B
|37
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC