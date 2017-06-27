Chandlers Valley man charged with homicide after Wednesday's shooting on Brown Hill Rd.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Matthew Brian White, 34, is charged with homicide in the shooting death of his wife, Jessica L. White, 32. Matthew White was also shot and was in critical condition Thursday in the intensive care unit at UPMC Hamot in Erie. "Based on the evidence we collect and forensic exam of that evidence, interviews pending outcome of the ballistics testing and the autopsy, that will determine which direction the investigation goes."

