Chandlers Valley man charged with homicide after Wednesday's shooting on Brown Hill Rd.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Matthew Brian White, 34, is charged with homicide in the shooting death of his wife, Jessica L. White, 32. Matthew White was also shot and was in critical condition Thursday in the intensive care unit at UPMC Hamot in Erie. "Based on the evidence we collect and forensic exam of that evidence, interviews pending outcome of the ballistics testing and the autopsy, that will determine which direction the investigation goes."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Sinnot
|1 hr
|ZUGZWANG
|8
|Is GE really going to close?
|1 hr
|Ue ue 506
|133
|Mercyhurst prep football spits in the face of t...
|1 hr
|Zambo
|15
|This is CNN
|2 hr
|Fellow Traveler
|16
|Obama choked!!
|2 hr
|Lubo
|16
|Message to Mueller
|2 hr
|everyone
|3
|Where in the hell are my free garbage cans
|3 hr
|Joe Moore
|6
|What happened to the Kanzius project???
|7 hr
|Dick Tracy
|42
|GE management getting the layoff notices today.
|12 hr
|truth
|110
|New "40 under 40" List: Who the F are they????
|13 hr
|Fishdick
|41
|
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC