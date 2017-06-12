Buried human skeleton found in woods ...

Buried human skeleton found in woods by group of hikers

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: New Jersey Herald

A buried human body has been excavated not far from Lake Erie after hikers happened upon a boot sticking out of the ground in a local park. Erie County deputies examining the boot found a human skeleton in the North Collins park on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GE management getting the layoff notices today. 17 min Fed Up 2
Dan Deck dead 50 min Fat Saul da Jew 31
Perry Wood takes out a full page ad in Erie Times 56 min Fat Saul da Jew 8
is your wife cheating 2 hr Denise Polk 28
Presque isle missing woman 3 hr Privateye 139
identity of CB'er Seargent Fury exposed 3 hr Knuckles Ostool 4
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... 4 hr fedup 25
ge management about to get their layoff notices! Tue Todd 200
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Libya
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,862 • Total comments across all topics: 281,777,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC