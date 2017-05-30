Briefsa
Photo submitted to Times Observer Patrick Crommiller, Educational Support Chairman of the Warren Forest Chapter of the Pa. Association of School Retirees, and WAHS principal, Jeff Flickner, are shown presenting two $450 to seniors Megan Wortman and Kelsey Kraft.
