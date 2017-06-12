Branded Taco Wraps - The 28 North Gastropub Brands Its Tacos & Burger ...

The 28 North Gastropub in Erie, Pennsylvania, specializes in serving American fare and boasts distinctive burgers and tacos that won't be easily mistaken as dishes from another eatery. This is because 28 North Gastropub takes care to brand its burger buns and soft-shelled taco wraps with an iron that leaves an unmistakable "28N" stamp.

