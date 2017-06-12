Area Police
A motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on Route 20 has left one man with life-threatening injuries and the driver in jail, according to reports. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reports that at about 11 p.m. Saturday, deputies found that Rory S. Stevenson, 61, of Angola, hit a pedestrian with his vehicle.
