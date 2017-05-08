Why America's public media can't do its job
When the Trump administration released its proposed budget in March, it suggested eliminating federal funding for the Corporation of Public Broadcasting . "Can we really continue to ask a coal miner in West Virginia or a single mom in Detroit to pay for these programs?" Trump's Office of Management and Budget director, Mick Mulvaney, said in defense of the cuts .
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WSEE signal strength. (Feb '09)
|2 min
|South City of Erie
|73
|Beveridge not loyal to 6th ward
|22 min
|Jim Crow
|14
|Dirtworks on shannon rd
|29 min
|Rusty
|3
|wikileaker
|53 min
|interpol
|2
|Supermom Sue Weber
|56 min
|Tcrash
|6
|Franklin for Mayor ( You Kidding )
|1 hr
|Just saying
|28
|Cimino bad for erie
|1 hr
|I love my COUNTRY
|1
|What is GE Erie doing with the front of Buildin...
|1 hr
|Question
|150
|Comey,James
|1 hr
|lost in pa
|22
|Another Prep loser in the news
|2 hr
|Flanigan
|57
|
|Riverside Inn Go Fund Me Page
|2 hr
|Jacques Pepin
|32
|GE union wins NLRB on Evo locomotives.Union say...
|2 hr
|Dtf
|38
