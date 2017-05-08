Why America's public media can't do i...

Why America's public media can't do its job

When the Trump administration released its proposed budget in March, it suggested eliminating federal funding for the Corporation of Public Broadcasting . "Can we really continue to ask a coal miner in West Virginia or a single mom in Detroit to pay for these programs?" Trump's Office of Management and Budget director, Mick Mulvaney, said in defense of the cuts .

