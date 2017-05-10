The ethics of putting eye scanners in nursing homes
There are 3 comments on the MacLeans story from Sunday May 7, titled The ethics of putting eye scanners in nursing homes. In it, MacLeans reports that:
As eye scanners come to nursing homes, they raise questions about how we'll use technology to contend with an aging population At the Brevillier Village retirement community in Erie, Penn., residents have a new and convenient way to unlock doors to enjoy walks and other activities on the community grounds. Residents look at a small device which scans their iris and, if they're registered as having outdoor access, the door unlocks and they're free to walk.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at MacLeans.
|
#1 Sunday
David Crosby's mother is at this place. She has caused such a ruckus that they had to tie her down in her room. They told her about this new technology and she was last seen smashing her room mate's head against the door knob to get out. The lady's name was Iris.
|
#2 Sunday
What's to prevent a resident whose not on the celebrity list from following someone out?
Will the offender be electrocuted?
Sometimes, human monitoring is far more effective.
|
#3 Sunday
Sons like they may have created a monster, in the mere blink of an eye.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loni Mack I'm gonna fight you
|26 min
|Pinochet
|2
|Comey,James
|27 min
|lost in pa
|22
|Erie Mayor
|31 min
|Hmmmm
|9
|Dismissal may turn anti-Trump wave into tsunami
|34 min
|Pinochet
|11
|I hate rich Republicans
|38 min
|remove K E B A B
|11
|Another Prep loser in the news
|58 min
|Flanigan
|57
|Riverside Inn Go Fund Me Page
|1 hr
|Jacques Pepin
|32
|GE union wins NLRB on Evo locomotives.Union say...
|1 hr
|Dtf
|38
|What is GE Erie doing with the front of Buildin...
|7 hr
|Steel man
|149
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC