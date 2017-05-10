The ethics of putting eye scanners in...

The ethics of putting eye scanners in nursing homes

There are 3 comments on the MacLeans story from Sunday May 7, titled The ethics of putting eye scanners in nursing homes. In it, MacLeans reports that:

As eye scanners come to nursing homes, they raise questions about how we'll use technology to contend with an aging population At the Brevillier Village retirement community in Erie, Penn., residents have a new and convenient way to unlock doors to enjoy walks and other activities on the community grounds. Residents look at a small device which scans their iris and, if they're registered as having outdoor access, the door unlocks and they're free to walk.

Mongo

Twinsburg, OH

#1 Sunday
David Crosby's mother is at this place. She has caused such a ruckus that they had to tie her down in her room. They told her about this new technology and she was last seen smashing her room mate's head against the door knob to get out. The lady's name was Iris.

Kinkyboots

Erie, PA

#2 Sunday
What's to prevent a resident whose not on the celebrity list from following someone out?

Will the offender be electrocuted?

Sometimes, human monitoring is far more effective.

Patch Adams

Erie, PA

#3 Sunday
Sons like they may have created a monster, in the mere blink of an eye.

Erie, PA

