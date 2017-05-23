Shuffle: A Refugee-Run Akron Music School Introduces Its Sound To The Community
A music school founded by Bhutanese refugees in Akron's North Hill neighborhood is introducing its sound to the greater community. The Himalayan Music Academy started last year as a way for Northeast Ohio's thousands of refugees to stay connected to their culture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erie High School
|1 hr
|Tom Sloan
|58
|Manchester Concert Incident No Surprise
|1 hr
|East Side Elway
|21
|Schember is going to win
|2 hr
|FOT
|14
|Motorbikers - Look a lot...summer is here!
|3 hr
|Rustbeltretard
|24
|The people of topix (Feb '12)
|3 hr
|just sayin
|13
|Millcreek School Board keeps streak going!
|3 hr
|just sayin
|14
|Erie High School Coaches
|3 hr
|Not for the Kids
|1
|GE callbacks have started
|5 hr
|UE high service
|109
|ge management about to get their layoff notices!
|5 hr
|Kingdom
|83
|lisa Ferrick district justice
|8 hr
|Erie Dem Committe...
|145
|
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC