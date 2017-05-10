Seahawk basketball adds video coordin...

Seahawk basketball adds video coordinator

Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Matt Lynch, who most recently served on the staff at Horizon League member Youngstown State, has joined UNCW men's basketball head coach C.B. McGrath's new staff as video coordinator. Lynch, 26, was Director of Men's Basketball Operations for YSU coaching legend Jerry Slocum in 2015-16 and 2016-17 before acting as an interim assistant coach this past March.

