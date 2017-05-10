Precision Metalforming Association Ap...

Precision Metalforming Association Appoints Roy Hardy President

As president, Hardy will spearhead the association's work including leading PMA's 34-member staff; directing strategic planning, membership development and outreach; managing finances; and leading domestic and international advocacy efforts. Hardy will take the helm at PMA after eight years as president of the Forging Industry Association .

