Precision Metalforming Association Appoints Roy Hardy President
As president, Hardy will spearhead the association's work including leading PMA's 34-member staff; directing strategic planning, membership development and outreach; managing finances; and leading domestic and international advocacy efforts. Hardy will take the helm at PMA after eight years as president of the Forging Industry Association .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe-Pa's legacy (Nov '11)
|3 min
|Need help
|10
|Erie poverty initiative to set timetables for a... (Jan '11)
|4 min
|Need help
|2
|The Erie Pa Police Chief should be Fired (Apr '09)
|7 min
|Fly on the wall
|19
|Erie's Community College Project (Jul '08)
|8 min
|Mayflower movers
|2
|Former hotel GM
|16 min
|erie honer grad
|9
|GE not willing to commit to keeping work in Erie.
|38 min
|Outside man
|12
|GE callbacks have started
|40 min
|All knowing
|33
|Ordinances
|2 hr
|Creeker
|41
|How to end Welfare in America
|4 hr
|Porque
|57
|Merski was disciplined for not turning student ...
|10 hr
|ZUGZWANG
|15
|
|Marlene making desperation calls
|16 hr
|Marykate
|14
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC