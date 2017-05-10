Pennsylvania police open up about catching the 'Facebook killer'
When Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Aaron Davis pulled over the notorious white Ford Fusion during a traffic stop and looked at the face in the driver's rearview mirror, he got a good look at a killer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sopper
|2 min
|Lou Tullioooski
|41
|Mercyhurst prep coach Root pursued by Warren an...
|3 min
|Coach Root
|59
|GE callbacks have started
|25 min
|Retired 26
|54
|GE not willing to commit to keeping work in Erie.
|26 min
|Retired 26
|23
|#statusjoe lets try this one again
|37 min
|Erie Voter
|2
|Can the shoe fly guy beat Kathy Dahlkemper?
|45 min
|Truth
|14
|Hey ZUGZWANG
|52 min
|KidRock
|10
|The Mayor's race is over
|3 hr
|Lou Sopperookski
|103
|Merski was disciplined for not turning student ...
|8 hr
|Erie Dem Committe...
|23
|Marlene making desperation calls
|14 hr
|Nrml
|18
|
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC